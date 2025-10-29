Rabbi Alvin Kass, the NYPD's chief chaplain for nearly 60 years, dies at 89

The NYPD is mourning the loss of Rabbi Alvin Kass, its chief chaplain.

Commissioner Jessica Tisch said he died Wednesday at the age of 89, and was one of the department's longest-serving members.

"This morning, we lost an NYPD legend, Chief Chaplain Rabbi Kass, who served the city of New York and the NYPD for six decades. During his career, Rabbi Kass comforted the grieving, he counseled the troubled, and he reminded all of us of the deeper purpose of why we do what we do," Tisch said.

Rabbi Kass joined the NYPD in 1966 at the age of 30, becoming the youngest chaplain in the department's history.

Tisch said he was a U.S. Air Force veteran and Columbia University graduate, and that at every Police Academy graduation he offered a prayer that New York be "a place where people of every race, religion, color, and creed can pursue their individual destinies untrammeled, unafraid, and in obedience to thy will."

Tisch said Kass was a source of strength through many tough times, including being one of the first to console officers' families on Sept. 11, 2001.

"He led with his heart"

Rabbi Marc Schneier, the founding senior rabbi of the Hampton Synagogue, succeeded Kass as the president of the New York Board of Rabbis in the 1990s.

"Alvin Kass became a great mentor and a great source of guidance and inspiration for me," Schneier said. "He led with his heart. The heart is the truest index of the person's humanity, and Rabbi Alvin Kass was a man and a leader of great compassion, goodness, kindness. He led with his heart. He saw all New Yorkers as sharing not only a common faith but a common face."

The Police Benevolent Association posted on social media, "Every time we bowed our heads for one of his prayers, we appreciated his deep faith, his old-school wit and his unshakeable devotion to the men and women who protect New York City."