R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail

NEW YORK -- Convicted R&B singer R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch.

Federal prosecutors initially said it was needed for Kelly's own safety, but Kelly's attorneys filed a lawsuit Friday alleging the singer was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.

He's being held at a federal correctional facility in Brooklyn.

Last week, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls.

He was convicted last year of sex trafficking 

First published on July 5, 2022 / 4:11 PM

