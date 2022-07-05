R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail

Singer R. Kelly removed from suicide watch in Brooklyn

NEW YORK -- Convicted R&B singer R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch.

Federal prosecutors initially said it was needed for Kelly's own safety, but Kelly's attorneys filed a lawsuit Friday alleging the singer was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.

He's being held at a federal correctional facility in Brooklyn.

Last week, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls.

He was convicted last year of sex trafficking