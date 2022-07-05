R. Kelly removed from suicide watch at Brooklyn jail
NEW YORK -- Convicted R&B singer R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch.
Federal prosecutors initially said it was needed for Kelly's own safety, but Kelly's attorneys filed a lawsuit Friday alleging the singer was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment.
He's being held at a federal correctional facility in Brooklyn.
Last week, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually abusing women and girls.
He was convicted last year of sex trafficking
