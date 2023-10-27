Quick posts shutout, Fox and Schneider both score goal and assist as Rangers beat Oilers

EDMONTON, Alberta -- Adam Fox and Braden Schneider each had a goal and an assist, Jonathan Quick made 29 saves and the New York Rangers beat the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Thursday night.

Alexis Lafreniere also scored for the Rangers (5-2-0), who have won three games in a row. Quick earned his 59th career shutout.

The 37-year-old netminder improved to 25-11-6 all-time against Edmonton.

"Yeah, things like that always factor into it, and his career numbers versus Edmonton are really good and strong. And he's coming off a pretty good performance as well," said Rangers head coach Peter Laviolette. "It was a really good effort, a much better effort from start to finish."

The Rangers broke a scoreless deadlock on the power play 3:32 into the second period as Fox took a feed from Vincent Trocheck and sent a slapshot that eluded Stuart Skinner, who finished with 29 saves.

Schneider added to the lead at 12:03 when he managed to keep a back pass in at the blue line before unleashing a long shot that beat Skinner high to the stick side.

After hitting a pair of posts, the Rangers extended their lead with less than two minutes to play in the second period.

Artemi Panarin picked up his second assist of the contest and pushed his scoring streak to seven games with a long pass to Lafreniere, who unleashed a one-timer before the Oilers goalie could get across.

Quick kept his shutout intact with seven minutes to play, stopping Zach Hyman with a glove save in tight.

"We're trying to collect points," Quick said. "It's a tough road trip coming out west with the time change and all that, some great teams, some tough buildings, so 3-0, we'll take that and try to build off that the rest of the way."

Less than a minute later it looked like the Rangers had struck again, but a review determined that Will Cuylle had kicked the puck into the net.

The Oilers have lost four straight games and are off to a 1-5-1 start. They also played without star forward Connor McDavid, who has an upper-body injury.

"It is not just one guy off to a poor start, it is collectively as a group," said Hyman. "We are an offensive team and we scored zero goals today. A lot of the blame has been on our d-zone or our defensive system, or our defense, but we didn't score anything today. There is no finger-pointing.

"Everybody in the room has to take a step and elevate their game like we know we can."

UP NEXT

Rangers: At Vancouver Canucks on Saturday.

Oilers: Host the Calgary Flames on Sunday.