Queens woman strangled to death over $300, police sources say

Man accused of strangling Queens woman to death over $300

Police in Queens charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly worked for was found dead on her front steps in Ozone Park.

Juliet Kashidas-Singh, 64, was strangled with an electrical cord by an employee in a dispute over $300, according to police sources.

Francisco Sevilla, Kashidas-Singh's alleged killer, later told police he was owed the money. Police sources said Sevilla told them he was under the influence and doesn't remember hurting anyone.

Sevilla, 40, was arrested at around 1 a.m. Friday and charged with first degree murder.

Neighborhood's first homicide of 2025 sends shockwaves

Kashidas-Singh's sudden death sent shockwaves through the community.

Police found her body on her stoop on 103rd Avenue near 105th Street on Thursday, but the scene remained closed off as detectives returned Friday.

It was the neighborhood's first homicide of 2025, according to police data.

"I'm just shocked to hear that this happened," one neighbor said.

"You hardly find these kinds of things around here," another neighbor said.

Neighbors said Kashidas-Singh owned a landscaping business and remembered her as a hard worker.