Police searching for man accused of groping teenage girls on MTA buses in Queens

NEW YORK - Police are trying to find a man accused of groping teenage girls on MTA buses in Queens.

Police are trying to find a man accused of groping two 13-year-old girls on MTA buses on Feb. 15 and Feb. 17, 2022. NYPD Crime Stoppers

The man is wanted in connection to two separate incidents on Q65 buses.

Police say around 7:40 a.m. on Feb. 15, the man approached a 13-year-old girl on board the bus and groped her over her clothes before getting off the bus and running away.

Two days later, around 8 a.m., the man allegedly approached another 13-year-old girl on board the bus, groped her over her clothes, then got off the bus and ran off.

Neither victim was injured.

Police say both incidents happened near 84th Avenue and 164th Street in Jamaica Hills.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.