Police: 15-year-old shot at Queens playground

NEW YORK -- Police say a teenager was shot in Queens on Saturday afternoon.

It happened on a playground near Northern Boulevard and 89th Street in Jackson Heights just before 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a 15-year-old got into an argument with another person. That individual then shot the teenager in the back and the stomach.

The victim is expected to survive.

No arrests have been made.

March 19, 2022

