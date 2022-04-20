Queens pawn shop owner Arasb Shoughi dies after metal pipe attack

NEW YORK -- A pawn shop owner has died after he was attacked with a metal rod last month at his store in Queens.

Police said 60-year-old Arasb Shoughi succumbed to his injuries Sunday.

He was attacked back on March 28 at the shop on Jamaica Avenue off 179th Street.

Police said he was found bleeding on the floor after an attempted robbery. He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

"He would not come out that door unless he knows you. He always deals with people behind the counter," said Hasan Campbell, a friend of the victim. "Always been good to me. I've been living here for six years and every time I come deal with him, talk to him about gold, business, money or anything, he always gave good advice and he always took care of me."

Investigators say they're searching for a suspect wearing a black jacket, gray pants and camo baseball cap.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.