Family blames NYPD, first responder for father's death after being hit by driver in Queens

NEW YORK -- A family is blaming the NYPD and a first responder for their father's death after he was hit by a car in Queens.

Seventy-year-old Genci Frasheri, of Whitestone, died in November, three days after he was hit crossing 158th Street at Northern Boulevard.

His family has filed a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit, claiming it took nearly one hour to take him to the hospital.

"He's flailing his legs, arms, which are all conditions which occur when one has a brain injury, which is what he had. And instead of immediately taking him to the hospital, they had him charged with assault, charged with a crime while he's laying there on the floor with a fractured skull," the family's attorney, Sanford Rubenstein, said.

"Had he been treated with the urgency and care required given his medical condition at that time, he could have pulled through," the victim's daughter Enika Sopiqoti said.

A spokesperson for the city says they will review the claim.

The Attorney General's office is investigating.