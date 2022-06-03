Queens resident Andrew Ramsaroop accused of raping teenage girl he met on Snapchat

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of raping a teenager that he met through social media.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, 30-year-old Andrew Ramsaroop met the 13-year-old girl on Snapchat and began a relationship with her.

After communicating for about two weeks, he allegedly convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County on two separate occasions to engage in sexual acts.

Officials say Ramsaroop allegedly knew the girl's age before he arranged to meet her.

Ramsaroop was arrested on May 20 and has been charged with rape, promoting a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due in court on June 27.