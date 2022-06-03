Watch CBS News
Crime

Queens resident Andrew Ramsaroop accused of raping teenage girl he met on Snapchat

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK -- A Queens man is accused of raping a teenager that he met through social media.

According to the Suffolk County District Attorney's office, 30-year-old Andrew Ramsaroop met the 13-year-old girl on Snapchat and began a relationship with her.

After communicating for about two weeks, he allegedly convinced her to meet him in person in Suffolk County on two separate occasions to engage in sexual acts.

Officials say Ramsaroop allegedly knew the girl's age before he arranged to meet her.

Ramsaroop was arrested on May 20 and has been charged with rape, promoting a sexual performance by a child and endangering the welfare of a child.

He is due in court on June 27.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 3, 2022 / 4:11 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.