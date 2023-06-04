Watch CBS News
Bicyclist critically injured in Queens hit-and-run

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run in Queens left a bicyclist seriously hurt Sunday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Northern Boulevard and 48th Street in Woodside.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder struck a 24-year-old man on a bike, then kept going.

Investigators later found the car in Brooklyn, but no sign of the driver.

The victim is in critical condition.

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

June 4, 2023

