Bicyclist critically injured in Queens hit-and-run
NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run in Queens left a bicyclist seriously hurt Sunday morning.
It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Northern Boulevard and 48th Street in Woodside.
Police say the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder struck a 24-year-old man on a bike, then kept going.
Investigators later found the car in Brooklyn, but no sign of the driver.
The victim is in critical condition.
