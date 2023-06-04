Bicyclist critically injured in Queens hit-and-run

NEW YORK -- A hit-and-run in Queens left a bicyclist seriously hurt Sunday morning.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at Northern Boulevard and 48th Street in Woodside.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Pathfinder struck a 24-year-old man on a bike, then kept going.

Investigators later found the car in Brooklyn, but no sign of the driver.

The victim is in critical condition.