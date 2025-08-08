Flash flooding concerns have Queens elected officials looking for ways to mitigate risk

As many businesses in Bayside, Queens, are still recovering after last week's flash flooding, some leaders are proposing a new idea to mitigate property damage during storms.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said last week's storm brought Bayside three times the amount of flooding it would normally get in a month and that the infrastructure could not keep up.

"What are we gonna do with the business?"

The roof of the Cinco de Mayo restaurant in Bayside collapsed during the flash flood. The moment was caught on video. A week later, there's still a lot of work to be done, but the ceiling has been patched and the restaurant is open.

"What are we gonna do with the business? How long is it gonna take to reopen our business? That was the worry," owner Gaspar Carrillo said.

Cinco de Mayo is just one of many businesses on Bell Boulevard that rushed to reopen after the storm.

"Some were closed 2-3 days, but I think it speaks to their grit and resiliency as small business owners," said Noah Sheroff, of the Bayside Village Business Improvement District.

Leaders want flood warning signs on major roads

The storm was so fierce, it stranded vehicles on the Clearview Expressway and Cross Island Parkway, including a tractor trailer.

On Friday, Queens elected officials called on the Department of of Transportation to install signs on the borough's flood-prone thoroughfares.

"The signs we're asking for would warn drivers about flood-prone roads and encourage people not to park or drive in the event of heavy rain," Richards said.

"These events are happening more and more," State Sen. John Liu said.

One Bayside resident was skeptical about the proposal for signs warning about expressway flooding.

"The money spent on the sign, they can do something more constructive, 'cause the sign, nobody's gonna read that," she said.

The elected officials agree there must also be holistic infrastructure upgrades.

The New York City Department of Transportation told CBS News New York it is reviewing the request.