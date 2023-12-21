Queens fire that displaced hundreds of residents caused by contractor's illegal use of torch, FDNY says

Fire forces hundreds of tenants out of Queens apartment building

Fire forces hundreds of tenants out of Queens apartment building

NEW YORK -- A fire that forced hundreds of people from their homes for the holidays in Queens was caused by a contractor illegally using a torch, FDNY officials say.

Fire officials say the contractor was using the torch to heat lead paint off a metal closet door frame when it started to smoke.

The fire prompted a massive scene Wednesday afternoon on 47th Avenue in Sunnyside.

Chopper 2 Flying #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over a fire that is burning in Sunnyside, Queens. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Firefighters were met with heavy flames, which quickly spread inside the six-story apartment building that was home to more than 100 units.

Officials said part of the sixth floor burned out, and the apartments on the other floors sustained smoke and water damage.

More than a dozen people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, and one firefighter was hospitalized in serious-but-stable condition.

The Red Cross and the city's Office of Emergency Management set up a reception center for displaced resident at the Children's Lab School. They are helping tenants with the necessities and a place to stay, while others are staying with families and friends.