FDNY battling multi-alarm fire at Queens apartment building

NEW YORK -- The FDNY responded to a multi-alarm fire in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials reported a fire on the top floor of six-story apartment building on 47th Avenue and 43rd Street.

Chopper 2 Flying #Breaking: Chopper 2 is over a fire that is burning in Sunnyside, Queens. Watch more on CBS News New York: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/ Posted by CBS New York on Wednesday, December 20, 2023

The blaze reached four alarms just before 1 p.m. More than 130 fire and EMS personnel responded.

No injuries were initially reported.

