FDNY battling multi-alarm fire at Queens apartment building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- The FDNY responded to a multi-alarm fire in Queens on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials reported a fire on the top floor of six-story apartment building on 47th Avenue and 43rd Street.

The blaze reached four alarms just before 1 p.m. More than 130 fire and EMS personnel responded.

No injuries were initially reported.

First published on December 20, 2023 / 12:55 PM EST

