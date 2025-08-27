Queens family reunited with lost dog given to woman who falsely claimed to be owner

Queens family devastated after missing dog accidentally given to a stranger

Queens family devastated after missing dog accidentally given to a stranger

Queens family devastated after missing dog accidentally given to a stranger

A Queens family says their dog is back home after a devastating ordeal.

Woman falsely claimed to be lost dog's owner

The Rai family said last week, their Goldendoodle named Blaze wandered out of their Queens Village yard after their driveway gate accidentally opened.

Thankfully, two teenagers found Blaze and posted on the Ring app, seeking the pup's owner.

When the family reached out, however, they were told another woman had already contacted the teens, claiming to be Blaze's owner, and they had handed the dog over to her.

The family said they tried to track the woman down, but it appeared she had used a burner phone to talk to the teens.

Teens call police after spotting woman's vehicle

On Tuesday, the same teenagers who first found Blaze spotted the woman's car while out with their mom, Blaze's owners told CBS News New York.

The teenagers called the Rai family and 911. Blaze's owner and police officers arrived at the location of the vehicle, and the dog was returned.

Video shows a Goldendoodle named Blaze being reunited with his owners in Queens on Aug. 26, 2025. Photo provided

The woman had allegedly painted the dog's ears, tail and stomach in an attempt to disguise him.

It is unknown if the woman is facing any charges.