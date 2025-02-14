14-year-old stabbed to death in Queens, police say

A 14-year-old was killed in a stabbing Friday afternoon in Queens, police say.

The NYPD says two people of interest have been taken into custody for questioning. It's not clear how many suspects were involved.

Teenager stabbed in the abdomen in Sunnyside, Queens

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on 38th Street next to Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside.

"A group of maybe like 15, 20 kids in ski masks pull up on another group of kids, and like, it was just hectic. They were screaming and cursing at each other and all that," one witness said. "They were definitely going after someone."

Police say the victim was stabbed in the abdomen and taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name has not yet been released.

Officers were seen examining a knife left in the street, and across the boulevard, more officers were looking for clues inside a McDonald's.

The stabbing happened across the street from New York City Councilmember Julie Won's district office. She posted condolences to the family on social media.

She says the victim attended Hillcrest High School in Jamaica.

People who live in the area were saddened, but not shocked.

"A lot kids hang out at the McDonald's," one man said. "Kids don't have anywhere to go ... We need to do better for the community."

Data on youth violence in NYC

Last week, the CBS News New York investigative team reported 2024 had the highest number of assaults on victims under 18 in the last five years.

There were 2,400 felony assaults and 4,200 misdemeanor assaults.