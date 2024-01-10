Osman Zavala-Varela arrested in deadly December hit-and-run in Queens
NEW YORK -- A Long Island man has been arrested in connection to a deadly hit-and-run.
It happened Dec. 10 near Hempstead Avenue and 223rd Street in Queens.
Police say 66-year-old Gary Charlotin, of North Baldwin, was crossing Hempstead Avenue when he was struck by a driver, who did not stop.
A second driver then struck Charlotin while he was lying on the ground. Police say that driver did not stop either.
Charlotin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police say 36-year-old Osman Zavala-Varela, of Hempstead, was arrested Wednesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and failure to obey traffic signal.
