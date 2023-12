NYPD searching for 2 drivers in fatal hit-and-run in Queens

NEW YORK -- Police said a pedestrian was hit and killed by two cars in Queens on Sunday night -- and both drivers kept on going.

The crash happened on an overpass of the Cross Island Parkway, near UBS Arena.

Police said the pedestrian was crossing Hempstead Avenue when he was struck and died at the scene.

No arrests have been made.