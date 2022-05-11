Queens College President Frank Wu discusses the importance of AAPI Heritage Month

NEW YORK -- Throughout the month of May, CBS News New York is celebrating Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage.

It's a time to honor the history, culture and resilience of Asian Americans, who are now the fastest growing racial or ethnic group in the United States.

Between the year 2000 to 2019, the Asian American population increased by 81%. That's up from 10.5 million people to 19.9 million people, according to Census data analyzed by the Pew Research Center. By 2060, that number is predicted to rise to more than 35 million people, according to the same data.

Asian Americans have been part of the American experience since the 1800s, but some say their communities are under-represented and not fully part of the American conversation.

To discuss the importance of AAPI Heritage Month, CBS2's Dana Tyler was joined by Frank Wu, president of Queens College, City University of New York. He's an author, legal scholar and the first person of Asian descent to lead the college.

