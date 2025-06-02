NYPD investigating armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens
The New York City Police Department is investigating an armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens.
It happened at around 8:50 a.m. Monday at Linden Boulevard and 205th Street. A Bank of America branch is located there.
Chopper 2 is over the scene, where multiple officers can be seen wearing vests. An armored Brinks vehicle is behind crime scene tape. There also appears to be a scooter on the sidewalk.
There is no immediate word of any injuries.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.