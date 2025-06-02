NYPD investigating armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens

The New York City Police Department is investigating an armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens.

It happened at around 8:50 a.m. Monday at Linden Boulevard and 205th Street. A Bank of America branch is located there.

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where multiple officers can be seen wearing vests. An armored Brinks vehicle is behind crime scene tape. There also appears to be a scooter on the sidewalk.

Police on the scene of an armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens on June 2, 2025. CBS News New York

There is no immediate word of any injuries.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.