NYPD investigating armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

CBS New York

The New York City Police Department is investigating an armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens.

It happened at around 8:50 a.m. Monday at Linden Boulevard and 205th Street. A Bank of America branch is located there. 

Chopper 2 is over the scene, where multiple officers can be seen wearing vests. An armored Brinks vehicle is behind crime scene tape. There also appears to be a scooter on the sidewalk.

chopper-945-am-0602-hi-res-still-10-00-1017.jpg
Police on the scene of an armored car robbery in St. Albans, Queens on June 2, 2025.  CBS News New York

There is no immediate word of any injuries. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

