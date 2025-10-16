Georgia man arrested in connection to string of NYC rape cases from 1990s

A man from Georgia has been arrested in connection to a string of New York City rape cases from the 1990s.

Michael Benjamin, 57, is accused of raping five women in Queens between 1995 and 1997. Authorities say DNA testing led to a break in the decades-old investigation.

Suspect responsible for multiple rapes, robberies in Queens

The Queens District Attorney's office said the violent attacks took place in Jamaica, St. Albans, Laurelton and Brookville.

In the first two attacks – on July 24, 1995, and Aug. 24, 1996 – authorities say the suspect broke into the victims' homes while they slept. In each incident, the suspect allegedly covered the victim's head – one with a sheet and another with a jacket – before raping them.

The suspect also allegedly tied up the first victim and stole cash and jewelry.

Authorities say on Sept. 16, 1996, the victim was approached by the suspect as she walked to her front door. He then allegedly forced her inside at gunpoint, threatened to kill her husband and child, raped her and stole cash.

The suspect allegedly raped two women on Feb. 8, 1997, after breaking into their house while armed with a gun, then stole cash and jewelry.

"Vital DNA evidence" helped ID suspect, officials say

The Queens DA's office said in May 2024, investigators were able to retrieve Benjamin's DNA from a cup he used inside a county sheriff's office in Georgia. His DNA was later matched to DNA evidence that had been gathered at the time of the crimes.

Benjamin was arrested in Georgia last month and extradited to New York on Wednesday.

He proclaimed his innocence as officers led him away in handcuffs.

"I didn't do this. I didn't do none of this," he said.

Benjamin is facing a number of charges, including rape and burglary.

"Although decades have passed, these cold cases were not forgotten. Thanks to the bravery of the victims, vital DNA evidence was gathered, which helped law enforcement identify the person responsible," Queens DA Melinda Katz said in a statement, in part. "It is never too late for justice, and I thank my prosecutors and the detectives for their work on this case."

Benjamin is due back in court on Dec. 5. If convicted of the top charges, he faces up to 25 years in prison.