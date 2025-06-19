Watch CBS News
Driver dead after car crashes into Manhasset Quaker Meeting House, bursts into flames

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

One person died when a car crashed into the Quaker Meeting House in Manhasset Thursday morning. 

Authorities say the driver died when the car crashed into the building on Northern Boulevard near Onderdonk Avenue at around 5:40 a.m. The car then burst into flames. 

Firefighters from Manhasset-Lakeville, Port Washington, Pandome and Great Neck all responded to the scene. 

Authorities say the building suffered serious damage to its foundation. 

Investigators with the arson and bomb squad are on the scene, along with fire marshal, and detectives. 

The name of the person who died has not yet been released. 

Check back soon for more on this developing story. 

