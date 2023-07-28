Watch CBS News
Local News

PSEG Long Island partners with Island Harvest for summer food drives

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

PSEG Long Island holds food drive to help families facing hunger
PSEG Long Island holds food drive to help families facing hunger 00:27

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- PSEG and Island Harvest are helping to feed families on Long Island.

The utility company and the food bank held a food drive Friday outside the Stop and Shop at Carle Place.

The Power to Feed drive was the third of six that will be hosted over the summer.

The community is urged to help. They can donate nonperishable foods, household essentials, personal care items and baby care items.

Organizers say many Long Island residents are facing hunger, and the food banks get fewer donations during the summer.

To find out when and where to donate, visit psegliny.com/FeedLI.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on July 28, 2023 / 7:23 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.