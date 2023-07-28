PSEG Long Island partners with Island Harvest for summer food drives

CARLE PLACE, N.Y. -- PSEG and Island Harvest are helping to feed families on Long Island.

The utility company and the food bank held a food drive Friday outside the Stop and Shop at Carle Place.

The Power to Feed drive was the third of six that will be hosted over the summer.

The community is urged to help. They can donate nonperishable foods, household essentials, personal care items and baby care items.

Organizers say many Long Island residents are facing hunger, and the food banks get fewer donations during the summer.

To find out when and where to donate, visit psegliny.com/FeedLI.