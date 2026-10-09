Protests erupt in New York City after ICE shooting in Marble Hill

A shooting involving a federal immigration agent in Marble Hill has intensified debate over ICE enforcement tactics in New York City, prompting local officials to demand accountability and protesters to rally in Foley Square and Marble Hill on Friday.

The incident happened Thursday during what the Department of Homeland Security described as a targeted operation involving an alleged gang member with prior criminal convictions. Authorities said an ICE agent shot 28-year-old Oscar Bergal during the encounter, while his 5-year-old son was reportedly inside the vehicle at the time.

Bronx officials raised concerns about the risks posed to residents during enforcement actions in densely populated neighborhoods.

"We are dealing with people with strollers, disabilities and seniors," said Bronx Councilmember Justin Sanchez, co-chair of the Bronx City Council delegation. "What happens if one of those gunshots hits one of our seniors or someone with a disability?"

Sanchez said public safety efforts should not put families at risk.

"Yes, there are people we need to get off our streets to keep communities safe, but we need to make sure we're doing that while families are able to pick up their kids from school and not worry about police shootings," he said.

The criticism comes amid broader concerns about ICE operations in the Bronx and surrounding communities.

Questions about federal enforcement tactics emerged earlier this year when ICE agents arrested two Hispanic men, including a U.S. citizen, during an operation in New York. A federal judge later ruled the arrests were unlawful and criticized agents over false testimony and records connected to the case.

DHS has defended its actions and said the matter will continue to be litigated in court.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS News New York for updates.