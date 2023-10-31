Protestors in Manhattan urge U.S., Egyptian governments to help the people of war-torn Gaza

Protestors in Manhattan urge U.S., Egyptian governments to help the people of Gaza

NEW YORK -- Dozens of protestors gathered outside the Egyptian Mission to the United Nations on Manhattan's East Side on Tuesday afternoon.

About 60 people rallied in support of Palestinians and called on the U.S. and Egyptian governments to help those in war-torn Gaza.

There was a significant NYPD presence, but everything appeared to be peaceful and orderly.

A pro-Palestinian organization in the city labeled the demonstration on East 44th Street as an "emergency action for Palestine."

People were calling on Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to open the Rafah border crossing and allow trucks full of humanitarian aid to enter into Gaza, as well as allow Palestinians into Egypt.

Since Oct. 7, the day Hamas attacked Israel, a handful of aid convoys have been allowed into Gaza through the Rafah border crossing, but UN officials say that is nothing compared to the needs of over 2 million people trapped in the area.

"I'm an American Palestinian. Never even had the privilege to go back to the homeland and visit because it's just unjust. It's not fair and it needs to once and for all end. Allow people to live,' one demonstrator said.

The Israeli government said Tuesday that 80 trucks were being inspected on the Egyptian side in preparation to enter Gaza through the Rafah crossing, and that it would be the largest aid transfer since the start of the war.