NYPD officers shoot armed suspect in Brooklyn, police say

By
Katie Houlis
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Katie Houlis is a digital producer with the CBS New York web team.
Katie Houlis

CBS New York

New York City police officers shot a man in Brooklyn on Tuesday, authorities say.

It happened near Ocean and Church avenues in Prospect Park South around 7:30 p.m.

Police say officers were sent to the area for a report of shots fired.

When they arrived on the scene, police say they found a 22-year-old man who was armed with a firearm. Police say officers discharged their weapons, striking the 22-year-old.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Police say it's unclear if any other suspects were involved.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.

Katie Houlis

