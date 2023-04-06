Watch CBS News
Here's where homeowners pay the most — and least — in property taxes

By Khristopher J. Brooks

/ MoneyWatch

Homeowners in the South are paying some of the lowest property taxes in the nation, according to data from LendingTree.

The personal finance website analyzed the median property taxes residents pay in the 50 largest metropolitan areas between 2019 and 2021. The research found that residents in Birmingham, Alabama; New Orleans; and Memphis, Tennessee, pay less than $2,000 in annual property taxes on average, whether the home has a mortgage or not. By contrast, homeowners in cities with the priciest real estate, such as New York; San Jose, California; and San Francisco pay upwards of $7,000 a year.

Overall, property taxes rose 3.6% on single family homes in 2022, with the average tax on a single family home rising $3,901, according to real estate data provider ATTOM. 

Here's how property taxes in your area compare to homeowners across the nation, according to LendingTree. 

Birmingham, Alabama

Residents of the Magic City paid the lowest annual property taxes of all 50 metropolitan areas.

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,152
  • Homes without a mortgage: $774
  • All homes: $995

New Orleans

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,733
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,174
  • All homes: $1,506

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,810
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,372
  • All homes: $1,672

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,847
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,575
  • All homes: $1,765

Phoenix

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,803
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,681
  • All homes: $1,769

Indianapolis

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,874
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,612
  • All homes: $1,804

Las Vegas

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,839
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,823
  • All homes: $1,835

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Homes with a mortgage: $1,869
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,892
  • All homes: $1,877

Oklahoma City

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,099
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,569
  • All homes: $1,884

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,146
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,646
  • All homes: $1,986

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,302
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,906
  • All homes: $2,174

Tampa, Florida

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,546
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,607
  • All homes: $2,178

Richmond, Virginia

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,200
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,196
  • All homes: $2,199

Orlando, Florida

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,548
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,994
  • All homes: $2,387

Virginia Beach, Virginia

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,418
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,446
  • All homes: $2,426

Salt Lake City

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,447
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,611
  • All homes: $2,492

Atlanta

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,768
  • Homes without a mortgage: $1,801
  • All homes: $2,528

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,679
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,298
  • All homes: $2,586

St. Louis

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,759
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,485
  • All homes: $2,668

Pittsburgh

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,936
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,301
  • All homes: $2,671

Denver

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,707
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,615
  • All homes: $2,682

Cincinnati

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,842
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,419
  • All homes: $2,696

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Homes with a mortgage: $2,856
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,471
  • All homes: $2,729

Detroit

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,389
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,657
  • All homes: $3,086

Cleveland

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,371
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,067
  • All homes: $3,264

Miami

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,620
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,770
  • All homes: $3,276

Minneapolis

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,526
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,466
  • All homes: $3,507

Riverside, California

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,821
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,601
  • All homes: $3,525

Baltimore

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,636
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,391
  • All homes: $3,567

Columbus, Ohio

  • Homes with a mortgage: $3,737
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,139
  • All homes: $3,568

Sacramento, California

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,264
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,144
  • All homes: $3,924

San Antonio

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,630
  • Homes without a mortgage: $2,829
  • All homes: $3,941

Milwaukee

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,083
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,958
  • All homes: $4,033

Buffalo, New York

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,486
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,611
  • All homes: $4,145

Portland, Oregon

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,228
  • Homes without a mortgage: $4,327
  • All homes: $4,258

Houston

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,120
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,312
  • All homes: $4,381

Providence, Rhode Island

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,542
  • Homes without a mortgage: $4,365
  • All homes: $4,488

Washington, D.C. 

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,610
  • Homes without a mortgage: $4,537
  • All homes: $4,592

Philadelphia

  • Homes with a mortgage: $4,859
  • Homes without a mortgage: $4,160
  • All homes: $4,635

Dallas

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,754
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,740
  • All homes: $5,106

San Diego

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,726
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,713
  • All homes: $5,197

Los Angeles

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,848
  • Homes without a mortgage: $3,812
  • All homes: $5,214

Seattle

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,380
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,521
  • All homes: $5,417

Chicago

  • Homes with a mortgage: $6,039
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,240
  • All homes: $5,776

Hartford, Connecticut

  • Homes with a mortgage: $5,921
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,691
  • All homes: $5,843

Boston

  • Homes with a mortgage: $6,222
  • Homes without a mortgage: $6,294
  • All homes: $6,244

Austin, Texas

  • Homes with a mortgage: $6,747
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,504
  • All homes: $6,397

San Francisco

  • Homes with a mortgage: $8,422
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,278
  • All homes: $7,335

San Jose, California

  • Homes with a mortgage: $10,000
  • Homes without a mortgage: $5,816
  • All homes: $8,858

New York 

  • Homes with a mortgage: $9,342
  • Homes without a mortgage: $8,669
  • All homes: $9,091
Khristopher J. Brooks

Khristopher J. Brooks is a reporter for CBS MoneyWatch covering business, consumer and financial stories that range from economic inequality and housing issues to bankruptcies and the business of sports.

First published on April 6, 2023 / 7:47 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

