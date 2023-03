U.S. home prices drop for 7th straight month New data shows that U.S. home prices fell 0.2% in January, the seventh consecutive month prices have gone down. Jason Lewris, the co-founder and head of Parcl Labs, joins CBS News's Errol Barnett and Lana Zak to discuss where prices are falling fastest and what to expect in the coming months, as the Federal Reserve may continue its interest rate hikes.