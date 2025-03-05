Pro-Palestinian protesters demonstrate in Barnard College library

Approximately 50 pro-Palestinian protesters were demonstrating in the library at Barnard College on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

NYPD officers were eventually invited onto campus to execute enforcement. There was no immediate word on arrests.

Barnard alerted students to the earlier disruption.

"Barnard is committed to fostering a safe environment where all students can learn and all members of our community are respected. Our academic mission is at the heart of what we do, and disruptions to that mission are an affront to the purpose of higher education and cannot be tolerated. When masked disruptors first entered Milstein, classes were taking place, facilities were cleaning classrooms, and dining staff were preparing meals. We must not allow the actions of a few interfere with our mission. Campus activities outside of Milstein and throughout the rest of the campus are proceeding as normal. We will continue to manage this disruption and will provide updates as needed," Barnard said in its message to students.

"We are aware of a disruption of Milstein Library at Barnard College -- a separate institution from Columbia University, although it is affiliated. We are in touch with Barnard's leadership and security team as they address the situation and will continue to monitor it closely. The disruption of academic activities is not acceptable conduct. We are committed to supporting our Columbia student body and our campus community during this challenging time," neighboring Columbia University said in a message to its students.

"Anti-Israel agitators are at it again, taking over a building at Barnard college and preventing students from attending classes and using the library," Rep. Ritchie Torres wrote on social media. "If colleges like Barnard had a clear policy of expelling students who take over private property, the hostile takeovers would end in a heartbeat. The lack of accountability is an open invitation to lawlessness and disorder on college campuses."

Just last week, protesters staged a sit-in and injured a security guard at Barnard. The protesters demanded the school drop the expulsions of two students accused in a bias incident. Barnard said it was working to identify the protesters in that incident and would pursue discipline, but it didn't say what sort of discipline that would be.

Wednesday's incident at Barnard comes on the heels of President Trump threatening to pull federal funding from schools that allow what he called "illegal protests."

"All Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests," Mr. Trump posted on social media Tuesday morning. "Agitators will be imprisoned/or permanently sent back to the country from which they came. American students will be permanently expelled or, depending on on the crime, arrested. NO MASKS!"

Columbia University is facing a a comprehensive review of its federal contracts after pro-Palestinian demonstrators set up encampments last year on the university's lawn. Similar protests took place last year at schools around the city and the country.

What is an illegal protest?

"If there's a legal protest happening and there's a person who, within that protest, is committing an act that could be illegal, it's still up to the DA to review," trial attorney Nicole Brenecki said. "If you're barging onto someone's property where you're not allowed to be, if it still constitutes trespass, it can be illegal."

When it comes to private campuses, Brenecki said the school determines what's permitted. Under Title VI, though, recipients of federal funding are not allowed to discriminate.

"There's also the issue of speech crossing the line into unlawful conduct, which means that if speech is harassing, if it presents a true threat -- intimidation, things like that -- those are not protected expressive activities, and, unfortunately, that's a lot of what we're seeing on campus today," said Carly F. Gammill, the director of legal policy for Stand With Us.

Gammill says when protesters chant "globalize the intifada," it's a call for violence against Jewish people and those supporting Israel, which should be considered unlawful.