All New Yorkers will be allowed to vote by mail in upcoming elections. Here's what the court says.

NEW YORK – All New Yorkers will be allowed to vote by mail in the upcoming elections.

In a 6-1 ruling Tuesday, New York state's Court of Appeals upheld the voter expansion law approved by the Legislature in 2023 that allows any registered voter to cast a ballot by mail.

Republicans had argued the law violated the state's constitution, requiring most people to vote in person, but Chief Judge Rowan Wilson said there's no clear understanding that requires in-person voting.

In a statement, Gov. Kathy Hochul said:

"Generations of Americans fought to secure and protect the right to vote, and we have a responsibility to continue removing the barriers that persist today that prevent far too many people from exercising that right. Today's ruling is a significant victory for democracy and another loss for those who seek to disenfranchise New Yorkers and undermine access to the ballot."

State Attorney General Letitia James released the following statement:

"The right to vote is the cornerstone of our nation, and government should make it easier for citizens to have their voices heard, not harder. While some want to put up roadblocks and stifle New Yorkers' ability to exercise their Constitutional right to vote, I will always stand up and protect this basic, yet essential, freedom. Every election, at every level of government, is a beautiful celebration of patriotism and civic responsibility, and I encourage all New Yorkers to exercise their right to vote and to hold their public servants accountable. I will keep working to protect our state's laws, and will do everything within my power to push back against anti-voting rights efforts and instead empower New Yorkers' access the polls."

How to vote by mail in New York

New Yorkers can apply for an early mail ballot online on the state Board of Elections website or request one in person at their local county Board of Elections.

Early mail ballots for the November General Election must be postmarked no later than Nov. 5 and received by the county Board of Elections no later than Nov. 12.

Voters can also drop off an early mail ballot in person at their county Board of Elections or a poll site no later than 9 p.m. on Nov. 5, or bring the ballot to an early voting poll site between Oct. 26 and Nov. 3.