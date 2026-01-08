Saros shines in Predators' 2-1 shootout victory over Islanders

Filip Forsberg scored the only goal in a shootout to lift the Nashville Predators over the New York Islanders 2-1 on Thursday night.

Ryan O'Reilly evened the score with a short-handed goal late in the second period and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville before denying all three Islanders attempts in the tiebreaker.

Simon Holmstrom scored midway through the second and David Rittich stopped 26 shots for New York.

In the shootout, Forsberg beat Rittich with a forehand-to-backhand move. Nashville is 3-0 in shootouts this season, all with Saros between the pipes.

Holmstrom scored with 7:46 remaining in the second. Scott Mayfield carried the puck behind the Nashville net and found an unchecked Holmstrom just off the right post, where he scored his second goal in two games.

Holmstrom has three goals and four assists in six career games against the Predators.

Mathew Barzal also assisted, extending his point streak to three games. He has a goal and five assists during that span.

O'Reilly tied it 1-all with 40.3 seconds left in the second. With the Islanders on a power play, Cole Smith carried the puck into the New York zone on the left side and found O'Reilly skating through the slot, where he was able to snap a wrist shot that trickled through Rittich's pads.

O'Reilly has scored two of Nashville's three short-handed goals this season.

The Islanders have allowed five short-handed goals.

Saros stopped Matthew Schaefer on a breakaway with 20 seconds left in overtime to send the game to a shootout.

Up next

Islanders: Visit the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

Predators: Host the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday.