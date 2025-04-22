Watch CBS News
Shocking video shows Poughkeepsie manhole explosion narrowly miss woman, 2 kids just steps away

Renee Anderson
A manhole explosion in Poughkeepsie, New York narrowly missed a woman walking with two children on the sidewalk Monday. 

Surveillance video shows the woman holding on to one child's hand while she pushes the other in a stroller around 1:30 p.m. on Academy Street between Church and Cannon streets. 

They barely make it past that section of the sidewalk before the manhole suddenly bursts and ruptures the cement, sending them running and large pieces of debris flying into the air.

The video also shows several cars parked on the street and in a neighboring lot, but they do not appear to be damaged. 

Block evacuated over high levels of carbon monoxide

The City of Poughkeepsie Fire Department NY Local 596 posted the video on social media, saying two manholes exploded in the area but, thankfully, no one was hurt. 

"A manhole halfway down the block as well as another on the corner of Academy and Church Streets had also exploded very narrowly missing three pedestrians. Thankfully no injuries were reported," the department wrote. 

Additional photos show the aftermath, with large cracks in the sidewalk at both locations. 

The fire department said they found high levels of carbon dioxide in multiple buildings, so they evacuated the whole block "until the gas levels could be mitigated."

Officials did not say what exactly caused the manholes to explode, but said investigators would be on the scene for hours.

