LIRR strike update may come Wednesday, when talks are set to resume. Here's where things stand now.

Talks to avert a potential LIRR strike are set to continue Wednesday, according to the coalition of unions representing the LIRR's workforce.

The strike, if it happens, could begin as soon as midnight on Saturday.

Some of the points of contention

The good news is that so far, both sides have agreed to the terms of the first three years of a four-year contract. They remain at odds over that fourth year, which starts next month.

The union has been looking for a 5% pay hike. The MTA says they've just about closed the gap, offering a 3% raise, with options that could bring it up to 4.5%, provided some work rules concessions are made.

As things stand now under current work rules, if an engineer operates a diesel train and an electric train in the same day, they may be paid as though they worked two days, according to the MTA. That's one of the rules the MTA is seeking to change.

Another rule the MTA is seeking to change involves a similar extra day's pay if an engineer operates a train in regular passenger service and then moves that train into a yard, according to the agency.

The MTA says going forward with a full 5% hike will mean higher fares for commuters.

"A strike would be terrible for everyone involved"

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber expressed hope that the sides were close enough to avoid a strike.

"It's time for everyone to get serious about the fact that if you go on strike for one day, you are literally flushing money down the toilet for your workers, and I don't think these unions really want to do that. We are close enough that we should be able to resolve this," Lieber said.

"A strike would be terrible for everyone involved," Gov. Kathy Hochul said Monday. She added she's been receiving daily briefings on the situation.

"We would like to settle this without a strike. We want to keep the trains moving. Governor Hochul's remarks yesterday, indicating that she is committed to getting a 'deal that's going to prevent a strike,' are encouraging. However, we need managers across the table who show up and are committed to getting a deal done," said Kevin Sexton of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers & Trainmen.

Commuters want to know: Is the LIRR going on strike? And what are the backup plans if they do?

LIRR contingency plans in event of strike

The MTA is encouraging those who can to work from home if the strike happens.

Should the strike take place, shuttle bus service will run from five places on Long Island to take riders to subway stations in Queens, the MTA said.

Buses will run from the following LIRR stations and take commuters to the Howard Beach-JFK Airport A train station:

Bay Shore

Hempstead Lake State Park, near Lakeview

Hicksville

Mineola

Buses will run from the following LIRR stations to the Jamaica-179th Street F train stop:

The agency is also encouraging people to use NICE Bus service to Flushing, Main Street and the Jamaica Bus Terminal, which are both near subway entrances.

All of this comes as commuters are adjusting to new LIRR train schedules that started this week. Those changes don't alter rush hour service, but many midday train schedules have been altered.

LIRR shuttle bus service map in event of strike