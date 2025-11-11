Port Washington Veterans Parade honors hometown heroes on Long Island

Snow flurries and bitter winds didn't stop proud and emotional marchers in the annual Port Washington Veterans Parade on Long Island.

The hamlet is home to hundreds of veterans who proudly served our nation. Banners honoring 94 of them lined Main Street. A color guard and police and fire units turned out to support the troops.

Vietnam veteran Kenneth Kraft displays his uniform in Port Washington, N.Y. CBS News New York

Vietnam veteran Kenneth Kraft, 80, drove his antique car. He hasn't missed a parade since his return from service. In his den, you can find his uniform and posters of seven Port Washington High School classmates who never made it home.

"My same friends. I never forget them. I left a couple behind in Vietnam. I wish they had come home when they were 21, like I did," Kraft said.

Following the parade, marchers gathered just off blustery Manhasset Bay, taking shelter in the Sunset Park bandshell for more music, prayer and camaraderie.

The community will gather for a cookout later this evening.