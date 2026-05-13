Shots fired during police pursuit in Port Washington on Long Island, sources say

Shots were fired in Port Washington during a police pursuit Wednesday, sources tell CBS News New York.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

The incident started at around 12:30 p.m. on Main Street in Port Washington when a Nassau County police officer tried to pull someone over.

"The individual fled the scene, causing multiple vehicle accidents," Nassau County Police Chief of Department Christopher Ferro said.

Port Washington Police say the crime scene stretches across four scenes along Port Washington Boulevard.

The suspect was taken into custody at the Americana Manhasset shopping center.

"There is currently no threat to the community," Ferro said.

Schreiber High School and Weber Middle School were briefly placed on lockout during the incident.

"I hear 'get the hell on the ground,' 'get down,'" said Aurod Serjai, who was nearby when the pursuit concluded near Americana Manhasset. "It's just absolute chaos. At first I heard, like, a pop. Didn't realize it was a gunshot until I heard the news. Just like a pop, it wasn't even that loud.

"It was absolutely insane, the amount of cops that they had. They had a chopper in the air, circling. It was really something," he added.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.