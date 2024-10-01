Picket lines up as port strike begins for thousands of New York and New Jersey dockworkers

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- Picket lines are now in place at ports around New York and New Jersey after 25,000 dockworkers went on strike just after midnight.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey confirms most operations have been shut down.

"Moments ago, the first large-scale eastern dockworker strike in 47 years began at ports from Maine to Texas, including at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. In preparation for this moment, New York has been working around the clock to ensure that our grocery stores and medical facilities have the essential products they need," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement just after midnight. "It's critical for USMX and the ILA to reach a fair agreement soon that respects workers and ensures a flow of commerce through our ports. In the meantime, we will continue our efforts to minimize disruption for New Yorkers."

Hundreds of workers from Brooklyn, Staten Island, Bayonne, Elizabeth and Newark hit the picket lines overnight, and there were similar scenes in Boston, Philadelphia and Baltimore.

Why is there a port strike?

This is the International Longshoremen's Association's first strike in nearly 50 years, impacting 14 ports across the eastern seaboard, from Massachusetts to Texas. Longshoremen are responsible for loading and unloading cargo ships.

On Monday, the ILA rejected the U.S. Maritime Alliance's final contract proposal. The union said the offer fell far short of what rank-and-file members were demanding, in terms of wages and protections against automation.

The Maritime Alliance said the offer would have increased wages by nearly 50 percent, tripled employer contributions to retirement plans, strengthened health care options and retained current language around automation and semi-automation.

President Joe Biden has said he does not plan to invoke his authority to force workers back on the job.

What products will be affected?

The contract negotiations have been going on for months and, in anticipation, some goods have been moved to West Coast ports, which are not affected by the strikes.

Consumer goods like clothes, shoes, accessories, cars and some grocery items, like fish and produce, could be the first impacted.

On Monday, Hochul said the strike does not mean there will be shortage on household goods, at least, not any time soon.

"New York is fully prepared," she said. "While we're preparing for the worst -- and that's what we're supposed to do in government, prepare for the worst -- there is also some reassuring news. We don't anticipate shortages of essential goods anytime soon. So, for example, people do not need to rush out to the grocery store and stockpile goods, like they did during the pandemic."

The governor said pharmaceuticals are not expected to be impacted, because most of them are transported by air. The state has stockpiled medical supplies and is prepared to distribute them, if needed.

She also said heating oil, gas and diesel are not expected to be impacted either, and municipal waste operations will continue.