Dockworkers begin picketing in Philadelphia after strike called at ports along the East Coast

Dockworkers began picketing at the Port of Philadelphia early Tuesday morning, hours after the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) announced its workers would go on strike.

The strike, which began at 12:01 a.m., is impacting all major ports along the East Coast and Gulf Coast. More than 45,000 workers from Texas to Maine are rallying for better pay and job security.

In a statement posted on social media, the ILA said a proposal made by United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) on Monday "fell far short of what ILA rank-and-file members are demanding in wages and protections against automation." The USMX is a shipping industry group that represents terminal operators and ocean carriers.

"We are prepared to fight as long as necessary, to stay out on strike for whatever period of time it takes, to get the wages and protections against automation our ILA members deserve," union President Harold Daggett said in the statement.

“Who are we? ILA!” “No contract? No work!” Dozens of dockworkers take to the picket line in Philadelphia to demand better wages and job protection against automation pic.twitter.com/XXj9yFr0Ka — Ross DiMattei CBS Philadelphia (@RossDiMattei) October 1, 2024

Before the sun came up Tuesday, workers on the picket lines outside the Packer Avenue Marine Terminal in South Philadelphia carried signs with messages like, "No Work Without a Fair Contract," and "Automation Hurts Families: ILA Stands for Job Protection."

One of the demands put forth by the union is a ban on using automated cranes and other technology to load and unload freight.

"Automation puts us all out of work," said Boise Butler, president of ILA Local 1291 in Philadelphia. "This industry controls so much of the economy. It's unbelievable. We may be small in stature... but what we control as far as the economy is concerned, it's untouchable," he said.

Butler added that the union doesn't want to inconvenience people across the country with the strike, but reiterated "we're not going anywhere until we get what we deserve."

Ports in New York and New Jersey and Wilmington, Delaware are also closed due to the strike.

Workers on strike at the Port of Philadelphia CBS Philadelphia

The New Jersey Business & Industry Association President and CEO Michele Siekerka said in a statement that "the stakes are too high for New Jersey and the rest of the nation to be subject to supply chain shortages, higher prices and delays" because of the strike.

"We urge the Biden administration to be at the ready to invoke Taft-Hartley to allow negotiations between both sides to continue, without negatively impacting our economy for an extended period of time," Siekerka continued.

The last time the port workers on the East and Gulf coasts went on strike was nearly 50 years ago in 1977.

One day before the strike, the Port of Philadelphia was buzzing as officials rushed to offload ships.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro had said Monday that he hoped both sides were working toward a deal, and urged the union and USMX to "stay at the table."

This is a developing story. CBS News Philadelphia will update this article as more information becomes available.