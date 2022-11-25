Port Authority investing $35 billion into Tri-State Area's 3 major airports

NEW YORK -- If you're flying for the holidays from our area's major airports, you may notice a bit more construction at the terminal.

That's because the Port Authority is investing billions of dollars into some pretty major upgrades.

CBS2's Elijah Westbrook has a look at the biggest project.

After years of underinvestment, all three major airports in New York City will be revamped by the Port Authority. Nearly $35 billion has been set aside to do it before the decade is over.

"They have done terminal redevelopment projects, really grand master planning at all three airports to redevelop them for 21st Century fliers," said Zach Griff, senior writer for The Points Guy, a website and blog dedicated to all things travel.

As of now, LaGuardia has undergone a major $8 billion renovation. The Port Authority says the money is funding the completion of bigger terminals with more spacious gate areas.

It was just announced that Newark Liberty International Airport's Terminal A is now complete. A newly rebuilt facility from the ground up providing 33 gates, serving an estimated 13.6 million passengers yearly, is expected to open by the end of the year.

At John F. Kennedy International Airport, nearly $15 billion will go toward building a new international terminal and expanding Terminals 4, 6 and 8.

"Actually, next week will be the first major unveiling of Terminal 8. So the expanded Terminal 8s is one of the big projects happening there," Griff said.

Expect your next trip to any of the major airports to be prevalent with construction. Griff and his team at The Points Guy believe the investment is worth it, and with the holiday travel season in full swing, millions of fliers will notice.

"One of the things that's really important is making sure there's enough space, if it's possible for aircraft to be taxing, actual tarmac space, taxiway space," he said. "It's something in LaGuardia that they really thought about by the addition of two passenger bridges for the new central terminal, so the aircraft taxi underneath the bridges."

The concept unlocks an entire new taxi space for the daily flights in and out of these airports. Travel experts say it's a feat of engineering that's making a major difference.