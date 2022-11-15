Brand-new Terminal A opens at Newark Liberty International Airport in time for holiday rush

New Terminal A opens at Newark Airport in time for holiday rush

NEWARK, N.J. - A replacement terminal at Newark Liberty International Airport has just been unveiled.

The multi-billion dollar facility is one of New Jersey's largest infrastructure projects and hopefully will provide a unique experience for travelers just in time for the holiday rush.

The newly rebuilt Terminal A got recreated from the ground up.

It's part of the Port Authority's $2.7 billion terminal redevelopment plan.

A timelapse video from the Port Authority shows the construction.

The agency says the one million square foot terminal will have 33 gates and feature contactless amenities throughout, including checkout counters and at the gates before travelers board.

One of the unique elements you'll notice about the place is how much much brighter and modern the terminal is compared to the old one, which was built in 1973.

The Port Authority says the terminal is 20% larger than the original terminal and now allows for an increase in flights and customers. The agency predicts 13.6 million passengers annually on all three levels are expected to flow through the terminal.

"This building, and the experience in this building, will literally transform what people think and how they think about New Jersey. It's a game changer. It's a new Terminal A that's ready to accommodate, I think, more than 13 million annual visitors, and their luggage, by the way. A new Terminal A that is largest design-build project in state history, and the largest infrastructure project that I've seen completed during my time as governor," Gov. Phil Murphy said.

Whether you are traveling through the new Terminal A or by car, bus or train, experts say plan ahead as much as possible, down to a "T." Planning will help you get the best experience out of your travel.

