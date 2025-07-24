Port Authority Bus Terminal crash injures more than 2 dozen in Manhattan, FDNY says

Dozens of people were hurt in a bus crash Thursday morning at Port Authority Bus Terminal on Manhattan's West Side in New York City.

The crash happened at around 8:50 a.m. at 41st Street and Dyer Avenue. New Jersey Transit said two of its buses collided on the entry ramp near the exit of the Lincoln Tunnel.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene, where the front window of one of the buses was shattered.

At least 29 people suffered minor injuries, according to the FDNY.

Earlier this month, three NJ Transit buses collided on the express ramp, causing heavy delays at the Lincoln Tunnel. At least a dozen people were hurt in that incident.

Commuters should expect delays at the terminal, and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Port Authority Bus Terminal stretches from 40th to 42nd streets on Eighth and Ninth avenues. It's the largest bus station in the country and busiest in the world, according to Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

