Port Authority Bus Terminal crash in NYC leaves at least a dozen injured

More than a dozen hurt when buses collide at Port Authority terminal

A crash at Port Authority Bus Terminal injured at least a dozen people Wednesday morning in New York City. One entrance ramp is closed, affecting NJ Transit bus service and traffic at the Lincoln Tunnel.

Port Authority Police say three NJ Transit buses collided around 6:15 a.m. It happened on the inbound ramp at West 40th Street and Ninth Avenue in Manhattan.

Twelve people were treated for minor injuries, and one was taken to the hospital for evaluation, according to police. The FDNY initially said 14 people were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"One patient had moderate injuries and required extrication. Ten patients with minor injuries, they were all transported to local area hospitals. One patient refused medical aid," FDNY Deputy Chief Saffon later said on the scene.

Port Authority Bus Terminal crash backs up traffic

He said the buses were not full, and three of the victims were riding one bus and the others were on another.

The express bus lane ramp is closed for the morning commute, and bus traffic is being rerouted to the upper level of the terminal. NJ Transit says its buses are being diverted to Secaucus Junction, Newark Penn Station and Hoboken Terminal.

"We initially had some difficulty getting to the ramp, because it backed traffic up behind it, but we worked with the Port Authority Police to open up the exit ramp so that we could go up the wrong way and get our ambulances up there," said Saffon.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the buses to collide. One witness described being on another bus that was behind the ones that crashed.

"We were stuck in the tunnel for about 15 minutes," she said, adding, "There was a bunch of fire trucks up there and a whole bunch of other cops and everything."

