Election of Pope Leo XIV a cause for great celebration throughout New York City

The election of Cardinal Robert Prevost, who will now forever be known as Pope Leo XIV and the first American pope, stirred many emotions on Thursday afternoon in the Tri-State Area.

Elected officials released statements and took to social media praising the decision, and people from all over flocked to St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan to celebrate and pray for the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Mayor Eric Adams lauds election of Pope Leo XIV

"Today is a historic day for Catholics across America and the entire world. With the selection of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the first American in history to serve as Pope, the Vatican has uplifted the voices of Catholics across the five boroughs and our entire country. New York City is a global city, bringing together Catholics from all around the world, and I know that given his international service across the globe, His Holiness Pope Leo XIV will bring an inclusive perspective to the papacy," New York City Mayor Eric Adams said.

"Catholicism plays a rich spiritual and cultural role in the lives of billions of people, offering hope, guidance, love, and support. Whether it's attending Sunday Mass, praying before dinner, or drawing inspiration from the Bible, Catholicism has enriched the lives of people everywhere, and I know that many -- including myself -- will look to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV for leadership and inspiration. I know that I join people of faith from all around the world today in praying for the pope," Adams added.

The Empire State Building is expected to shine its tower lights in gold and white to honor Pope Leo XIV on Thursday night.

"This is truly a joyous and momentous day"

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul took to X and wrote, "Congratulations to His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. The prayers of millions of Catholics around the globe are with you to guide the church forward and be a strong champion for compassion and dignity."

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy released a statement saying, "Catholics around the world are beaming with pride" over the selection of Prevost, adding, "Over the years, Pope Leo XIV has distinguished himself as a deeply principled leader who prioritizes service to others above all else. In his own words, he has encouraged his fellow faith leaders 'to be humble, to be close to the people he serves, to walk with them, to suffer with them.

"Tammy and I are praying for Pope Leo XIV's enduring success as he becomes the spiritual leader for more than one billion Roman Catholics around the world -- including myself. This is truly a joyous and momentous day," Murphy added.

Anticipation turns into jubilation at St. Patrick's Cathedral

The bells at St. Patrick's Cathedral chimed long and loud within moments of white smoke appearing at the Vatican.



New Yorkers and visitors couldn't wait to learn who the cardinals had selected. Many said they were hopeful the new pope would follow the teachings of Pope Francis. The amazement of the moment only increased when the world learned an American was chosen to assume the throne of Saint Peter.

"I am ecstatic! Oh my God, and to be here at St. Patrick's, it's just overwhelming," said Renee Bettinger of Jersey City.

"I'm just so excited for the our country, for the world," said Paquita Chavez of Maspeth, Queens.

"I feel like it's great for the American Church, for American Catholics," a woman named Barbie from Orlando, Florida said. "I'd love to know if he's going to continue some of the legacy of Pope Francis."

"Being part of the LGBTQ community, I definitely didn't want to go backwards, and it sounds like this one is very progressive, and so, fingers crossed," added Cee Jay of the Upper East Side.

Brian Kerwin was in the same class of 1977 with Cardinal Prevost at Villanova University, and shared mutual friends. He said he had followed the new pope's ecclesiastical career over the years, including Prevost's many years leading the Catholic Church in Peru.

"Yes, I have a lot of Peruvian friends so it was interesting that we had this Villanovan who spent so much time in Peru," said Kerwin, adding of what he knows about Prevost's character, "Great guy, spectacular, couldn't be better, couldn't be happier."