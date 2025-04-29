What it was like covering the death of Pope Francis, a "full circle" moment for Tony Aiello

Editor's note: The following is a first-hand account from CBS News New York's Tony Aiello, who has been covering Pope Francis since he was elected 12 years ago.

Covering the funeral of Pope Francis last week was a deeply meaningful "full circle" moment for me.

I was in St Peter's Square in March 2013 when Francis was elected and first appeared on the balcony to greet the world.

His first words - "Brothers and sisters, good evening!" - were so simple and charming, and his request for the crowd to pray for him marked Francis as a pope of humility and connection, who truly recognized the church is not about the grandeur of the Vatican or the power of the hierarchy, it's about the people of faith who try to walk with Jesus.

Newly elected Pope Francis I appears on the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica on March 13, 2013 in Vatican City, Vatican. Peter Macdiarmid / Getty Images

Over his 12-year papacy, Francis indeed proved to be "the Pope among the people," and that was reflected on the faces and in the voices of the people I spoke with last week in Rome.

Diana Grasso, of Ridgewood, New Jersey, told me she felt a profound sense of loss.

"I just couldn't believe it was happening while we were here. I'm getting a little emotional, it was just an experience I'll never forget," she said.

Grasso was part of the crowd I joined on the Via del Plebiscito, as the motorcade carrying the papal coffin drove to his final resting place at the Basilica of St. Mary Major.

Pallbearers carry the coffin into St Peters Square during the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26, 2025 in Vatican City, Vatican. Dan Kitwood / Getty Images

That's where I met Monique Clua, a woman from Mexico visiting with her family. She had tears in her eyes.

"Yes, I'm crying," she told me. "This triggers a lot of emotions. We're also here as a family, because my dad passed away one year ago, and his first anniversary mass was together with the pope. So it's just a big coincidence and blessing to be here in Rome."

"I'm thankful for Francis," she added. "He was a big blessing for the world."

I reached in my pocket, pulled out a commemorative card featuring a picture of Francis, gave it to Monique as a souvenir, and got a big hug from her in return.

The crowds lining the streets of Rome for the motorcade were somber. Some made the sign of the cross as the coffin drove by. Others applauded politely. A few cried out "grande!" - Italian for "great" - to show their esteem for the late pontiff.

CBS News New York's Tony Aiello meets Pope Francis during a mass at St. Peter's Square in September 2024 in Vatican City, the Vatican. Tony Aiello / CBS News New York

I am truly thankful CBS News New York gave me repeated opportunities over the years to cover Pope Francis. It is a privilege to bring home the New York angles on stories like this.

And I'm grateful to have had the amazing opportunity to shake Francis' hand last September after a General Audience in Rome. I will always remember his gentle smile and the kindness in the eyes of "the people's Pope."