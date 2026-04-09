Video shows Pope Leo meeting the Harlem Globetrotters, spin basketball on his finger
Pope Leo enjoyed a lighthearted moment Wednesday as he welcomed the Harlem Globetrotters to St. Peter's Square.
During the audience, Pope Leo was seen attempting one of the team's classic tricks - spinning their red, white and blue basketball on a finger, with help from one of the players.
The moment drew cheers and smiles from those present.
The pontiff then shook hands with the players, and held up a customized Harlem Globetrotters jersey with "Pope Leo XIV" emblazoned on it.
The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans worldwide since they got started in 1926.
Back in 2021, they wrote an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver asking the NBA to grant them a franchise.