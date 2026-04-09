Video shows Pope Leo meeting the Harlem Globetrotters, spin basketball on his finger

Pope Leo enjoyed a lighthearted moment Wednesday as he welcomed the Harlem Globetrotters to St. Peter's Square.

During the audience, Pope Leo was seen attempting one of the team's classic tricks - spinning their red, white and blue basketball on a finger, with help from one of the players.

Pope Leo XIV during the general audience in St. Peter's Square. At the end of the audience, members of the Harlem Globetrotters meet the Holy Father. Vatican City, April 8, 2026. Grzegorz Galazka/Archivio Grzegorz Galazka/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

The moment drew cheers and smiles from those present.

Pope Leo XIV poses with 'Harlem Globetrotters' exhibition basketball team during his weekly General Audience at St. Peter's Square on April 8, 2026 in Vatican City, Vatican. Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool / Getty Images

The pontiff then shook hands with the players, and held up a customized Harlem Globetrotters jersey with "Pope Leo XIV" emblazoned on it.

The Harlem Globetrotters have entertained fans worldwide since they got started in 1926.

Back in 2021, they wrote an open letter to NBA Commissioner Adam Silver asking the NBA to grant them a franchise.