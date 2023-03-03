Police: Woman punched in face on N train in Brooklyn

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say randomly punched a woman on the subway.

It happened around midnight on Jan. 29 on an N train in Brooklyn.

Police said the man tapped the 40-year-old woman on the shoulder, and when she asked him to stop, he punched her several times in the face.

She is expected to be OK.

The suspect ran off at the 86th Street station.

Anyone with information about the attack is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.