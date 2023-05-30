Watch CBS News
Police: Teens menaced by man with machete outside Curtis High School on Staten Island

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of menacing teens with a machete on Staten Island

The incident was reported at around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday outside Curtis High School on Hamilton Avenue.

Police said three 16-year-olds ran inside the school for safety. 

The suspect took off, and so far no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

