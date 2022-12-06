Police: Suspects wanted in more than a dozen pickpocket robberies in Bryant Park

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a group of people responsible for more than a dozen pickpocket robberies in Bryant Park.

The NYPD says there have been 18 incidents since Nov. 20. In each case, the victims said they bumped into someone and then discovered their property was missing.

Related Story: NYPD warns New Yorkers, tourists to be on the lookout for pickpockets at holiday hotspots

Police say the suspects made off with cellphones, handbags, wallets, AirPods, cash and credit cards.

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.