Police: Suspects wanted in more than a dozen pickpocket robberies in Bryant Park

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - Police are looking for a group of people responsible for more than a dozen pickpocket robberies in Bryant Park

The NYPD says there have been 18 incidents since Nov. 20. In each case, the victims said they bumped into someone and then discovered their property was missing. 

Police say the suspects made off with cellphones, handbags, wallets, AirPods, cash and credit cards. 

Anyone with information about them is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

First published on December 6, 2022 / 8:14 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

