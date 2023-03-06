Police: Suspect charged with raping woman inside stairwell of Upper West Side building

NEW YORK -- Police say they arrested the man wanted for raping a woman on the Upper West Side.

Jamel McIver, 30, is facing several charges, including rape and burglary.

Police say he followed a 21-year-old woman into a building early Saturday near West End Avenue and West 65th Street.

He allegedly forced her into a stairwell and then assaulted her.

The woman was treated at a local hospital.