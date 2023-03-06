Watch CBS News
Police: Suspect charged with raping woman inside stairwell of Upper West Side building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Police say they arrested the man wanted for raping a woman on the Upper West Side. 

Jamel McIver, 30, is facing several charges, including rape and burglary. 

Police say he followed a 21-year-old woman into a building early Saturday near West End Avenue and West 65th Street. 

He allegedly forced her into a stairwell and then assaulted her. 

The woman was treated at a local hospital.

First published on March 6, 2023 / 8:31 AM

