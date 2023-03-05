Watch CBS News
Local News

NYPD: Man accused of raping woman in stairwell of Upper West Side building

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Suspect accused of raping woman in stairwell
Suspect accused of raping woman in stairwell 00:24

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in the stairwell of a building in Manhattan. 

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near West End Avenue and West 65th Street. 

Police said the man followed a 21-year-old woman into the building and sexually assaulted her in a stairwell. 

The woman was treated at the hospital. 

Video shows the man taking off his jacket and tossing it. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 5, 2023 / 9:46 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.