NYPD: Man accused of raping woman in stairwell of Upper West Side building

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for a man accused of raping a woman in the stairwell of a building in Manhattan.

It happened just after 1 a.m. Saturday near West End Avenue and West 65th Street.

Police said the man followed a 21-year-old woman into the building and sexually assaulted her in a stairwell.

The woman was treated at the hospital.

Video shows the man taking off his jacket and tossing it.

