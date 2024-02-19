Watch CBS News
Crime

Police: Suspect bashed man over the head with a metal pipe at Queens subway station

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Police seek subway pipe assault suspect
Police seek subway pipe assault suspect 00:24

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who attacked a man with a pipe at a subway station. 

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Queensboro Plaza subway station. 

Investigators say the 31-year-old male victim had lacerations on his head and went to the hospital in stable condition. 

479-24-assault-108pct-td20-02-17-24.jpg
NYPD

The suspect is described as a man, 40-50, with a medium build and a beard. If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the NYPD. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on February 19, 2024 / 11:55 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.