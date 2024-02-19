Police: Suspect bashed man over the head with a metal pipe at Queens subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for the person who attacked a man with a pipe at a subway station.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the Queensboro Plaza subway station.

Investigators say the 31-year-old male victim had lacerations on his head and went to the hospital in stable condition.

NYPD

The suspect is described as a man, 40-50, with a medium build and a beard. If you recognize him, you're asked to contact the NYPD.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.