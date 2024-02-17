Police seek woman accused of assaulting musician in Manhattan subway station
NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released new video of the woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a musician as he performed in a Manhattan subway station.
It happened inside the 34th Street-Herald Square station on Tuesday.
Video shows Iain Forrest playing his electric cello when a woman walks up behind him, picks up his metal water bottle and hits him in the head.
New surveillance video released Saturday shows the woman exiting the station.
Forrest told CBS New York he suffered a serious head injury and is putting his performances on hold indefinitely as he recovers.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
