Police seek woman accused of assaulting musician in Manhattan subway station

NEW YORK -- The NYPD has released new video of the woman wanted for allegedly assaulting a musician as he performed in a Manhattan subway station.

It happened inside the 34th Street-Herald Square station on Tuesday.

Video shows Iain Forrest playing his electric cello when a woman walks up behind him, picks up his metal water bottle and hits him in the head.

New surveillance video released Saturday shows the woman exiting the station.

🚨WANTED for an ASSAULT @NYPDMTS inside the mezzanine of the 34 St/Herald Square station On 2/13/24 @ 7:47 PM Reward up to $3500 Seen her? Know who she is? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! #yourcityyourcall pic.twitter.com/YLiHZ9kzwS — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) February 17, 2024

Forrest told CBS New York he suffered a serious head injury and is putting his performances on hold indefinitely as he recovers.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.